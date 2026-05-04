Conciliation conference

JUDGING from the published report of the proceedings of the representative conference of the Hindu, Mohammedan, Sikh and Marwari communities, which was held in Calcutta on Friday evening under the chairmanship of the Nawab Bahadur of Murshidabad “to consider the situation arising out of the riots in Calcutta and to devise measures to bring the two communities together,” we are afraid we cannot characterise the conference as other than a failure. Enthusiastic speeches were no doubt delivered, regret expressed for the deplorable happenings and a comprehensive analysis of the situation made by the leaders present on the occasion; but it seems to us from a perusal of the final resolutions, in which the entire result of the deliberations of the conference was crystallised, that nothing tangible was achieved by it. On the other hand, we find that some useful and practical suggestions thrown out at the conference, such as those made by Dr Suhrawardy for the appointment of a joint Advisory Board and a joint Conciliatory Board, were overlooked; and the conference merely contented itself with resolving to form a committee of Hindus and Mohamedans “to consider and report as early as possible” as to the nature of the steps to be taken to bring about a reconciliation between the two big communities in Calcutta. Even this was left unfinished in the form simply of a “resolution;” for this committee was not actually formed and the names of members who are to serve on it were left over to be “selected later and announced at the next meeting.”

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