Congress and the elections

WE entirely agree with Lala Lajpat Rai when he says in the course of an article published in our last issue that it was a great mistake for the Congress to undertake to contest the elections. Equally do we agree with him in thinking that much of the present regrettable position in the country is due to this mistake. But when he goes farther and deplores the sight of Congressmen fighting Congressmen, we find it difficult to follow him. Why is it a mistake for the Congress to run the elections? Just because the elections have to be and in every country are run by political parties, and the Congress is not a political party but an organisation which, in theory, consists of all political parties in the country who believe in self-government as the goal and “legitimate and peaceful means” as the method for the attainment of that goal, and which, in practice, does contain several of those parties. In other words, it is India’s unofficial parliament, just as the Assembly and the Councils are her official, if for the present, embryo parliament; and it aspires in the fullness of time to take the place of the latter. For such a body, it is both incongruous and derogatory to its position to run the elections to the official parliament on the basis of an ordinary political party. But if the Congress is not to run the elections, what is to be its position in regard to them? It can clearly either boycott the elections altogether, just as it did in the first instance, or permit different parties of whom it consists to run the elections on their own account. The first of these alternatives has already been tried and has failed.

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