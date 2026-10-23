Congress election manifesto

THE manifesto which has just been issued, under the authority of the Congress Working Committee, by Rangaswami Iyengar, General Secretary, All-India Congress Committee, is frankly an election manifesto and must be judged as such. There is not in it that balanced judgment and scrupulous anxiety to do justice to all parties, and particularly to those with whom the writers do not agree, which one has a right to and does expect from the Working Committee of the Congress in ordinary times. Instead, one finds in it that excess of energy and vigour, both in the assertion of one’s own claims and in the minimising of the claims of one’s opponents, which is among the usual characterisations of an election manifesto. One passage in the manifesto will illustrate the point. “Neither the Responsive Cooperation party nor the independent Congress party,” it says, “is in any way connected with the Congress. Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya has declared war upon the Swaraj party, which means the Congress itself. The constituencies will have to choose between their great national organisation which, after weathering many storms, represents the entire Indian nation and the new parties started by a few dissenters, who have decided to take up the cudgels against the parent institution.” The Committee forgets that this is exactly the language which extreme No-changers used against the Swaraj party itself in the days between the Gaya Congress and the suspension of the council-boycott propaganda at Delhi.

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