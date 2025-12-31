DT
Home / This day that year / Congress session

Congress session

Lahore, Thursday, December 31, 1925

Updated At : 03:27 AM Dec 31, 2025 IST
THE 40TH session of the Indian National Congress, which opened its sittings at Cawnpur (Kanpur) on December 26, concluded its labours on the 28th, after having passed a number of resolutions on a variety of subjects. The subjects were not so numerous as in some past years, and the procedure followed was on the whole businesslike. As far as the telegraphic report before us shows, no unpleasant incident marred the harmony of the proceedings after the unsuccessful attempt of a number of Ajmer-Marwara Congressmen, whose election as delegates had been voted by the All India Congress Committee, to force their entrance into the pandal; and the dignity and self-restraint that are common features of the deliberations of the Congress were not wanting in this year’s proceedings. The number of delegates compared unfavourably with those days when there was no restriction on the number that a province could return, and fell short even of that allotted to the provinces under the present rules; but the total attendance was nearly as large as in any past year if we exclude a few sessions in which the Congress for special reasons attracted an unusually large audience. It’s usual at the end of each session of the Congress to ask if it has been a success. The answer invariably depends upon what the public expected the Congress to do and whether and how far it has succeeded in doing it. Judged by this test, this year’s session can scarcely be said to have been a great success, if, indeed, it can be said to have been a success at all.

