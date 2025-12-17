DT
PT
Home / This day that year / Congress session

Congress session

Lahore, Thursday, December 17, 1925

Updated At : 04:05 AM Dec 17, 2025 IST
WITHIN less than 10 days, the Indian National Congress will meet in Kanpur, the industrial and commercial capital of the United Provinces. In more than one respect, this year’s session of the Congress will afford a striking contrast to the last three sessions. At Gaya, Cocanada as well as Belgaum, the Congress was a largely non-political body. Non-cooperation had ceased to be a working national programme in the sense in which it had been a national programme in 1920 and 1921, but officially it was still the dominating creed in the Congress. It is true that in the Congress, as in the country, the influence of the non-cooperation programme was on the wane, but at Gaya, orthodox non-cooperators were still in a majority; at Cocanada, the numbers were probably evenly balanced; at Belgaum, there was no occasion for the measuring of swords, the two parties having in the meantime arrived at a compromise, which the Congress was only called upon to and did ratify. For the first time since the Ahmedabad Congress, the ensuing session will be a preponderating political affair. Swarajism, which had been gathering strength for three years, won a decisive victory at the last meeting of the All-India Congress Committee at Patna, and succeeded in having the political character of the Congress restored. The Mahatma, who does not believe in camouflage, stated this quite clearly in his speech at Patna and has since repeated the statement several times in Young India. In his own significant words, which were also ours, the result of the Patna settlement was that the relative position of the two parties was reversed.

