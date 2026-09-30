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Home / This day that year / Consistency in politics

Consistency in politics

Lahore, Thursday, September 30, 1926

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Updated At : 03:42 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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WE have already had a word to say about that part of Pandit Motilal Nehru’s recent speech at Lahore in which, as in more than one previous speech in the United Provinces, he attempted to convict Lala Lajpat Rai of inconsistency. The inconsistency between parts of the famous Bradlaugh Hall speech and Rai’s present position is so self-evident that it scarcely needed the forensic ability of the Pandit to detect it. We do not know what Rai meant by saying in a recent speech that he had re-read the Bradlaugh Hall speech, and had found nothing in it, not even a comma, which he would like to alter. But he could not possibly have meant that there was any compatibility between saying that “as long as the Government of India Act is what it is, it is simply impossible for any honourable Indian patriot to accept office and retain it for any appreciable extent of time without being false to his country and countrymen, without loss of his own self-respect and honour,” and being prominently associated with a party which does believe in the acceptance of office, even while the Act is what it is, if only certain other conditions are fulfilled. No change of circumstances in the country and no change in public opinion could reconcile positions so obviously incompatible. They could be made compatible by one thing and only one, the modification of the Act itself; and this thing is yet to happen. But, as we have said, the inconsistency is not merely on one side. If those for whom Rai speaks have been inconsistent, so has the Pandit’s party.

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