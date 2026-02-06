IT may be admitted that the Contempt of Courts Bill, as it has emerged from the Select Committee, is a substantial improvement upon the original Bill. The comprehensive definition of contempt, which was one of the most obnoxious features of the Bill, has now been omitted. The power that was sought to be given to the chief courts to protect courts subordinate to them has also been eliminated. In some respects, indeed, the Bill, in its amended form, is even an improvement upon the present law. At present, high courts can sentence a person for contempt to either form of imprisonment, and to practically unlimited fine. The Bill limits the fine to Rs 2,000, and the jail term itself to six months’ simple imprisonment. Had these last, indeed, been the only substantive provisions of the Bill, it would have been acclaimed all over the country as a measure of genuine reform. Unfortunately, these salutary features of the Bill are overshadowed by provisions which are a serious menace to the right of the Press to criticise the judicial administration, and which public opinion all over the country has strongly and unequivocally condemned. The most important of these features is that chief courts, which like the subordinate judiciary, can at present only punish contempt committed in the face of the court, are now to have the power to punish alleged contempt committed outside the court just as high courts can. No less objectionable is the power now vested in all high courts not only to punish contempt of themselves but of courts subordinate to them. As Sir Hari Singh Gour pointed out, “these provisions are a dangerous inroad on the liberty of the Press.”

Advertisement