Crime and punishment

LORD Lytton’s recent address to the Rotary Club, to which we referred in a leaderette yesterday, deserves more than a passing notice. The question raised by His Excellency is of great interest and importance not merely to India but to the world, not merely to the present generation but to many future generations. That question is whether the whole idea of punishment for crime is not wrong in itself and worse than useless. We have already said that it does not lie in the mouth of a statesman immediately responsible for the Bengal Ordinance and the Bengal Ordinance Act, which are an outrage even upon our accepted notions of punishment for crime, bad and imperfect as they are, to ask this question, and that the least that Lord Lytton should have done before he motored to the Rotary Club was to have passed orders for the immediate release from custody of all the hundred and more persons whom in the exercise of his arbitrary, if legalised, authority he deprived of their liberty now more than a year ago. But the question of Lord Lytton’s consistency is not to be confounded with the merits of the very interesting issue to which he has directed men’s thought. In examining this issue, it is necessary to disabuse one’s mind of one wrong impression under which Lord Lytton seems to labour. “If”, he says in effect, “you believe in the efficacy of punishment, then the humane treatment of the prisoner in jail is a sheer hypocrisy. The eighteenth century was more consistent with its doctrine of an eye for an eye. It believed that the wrongdoer should be punished and it had no squeamishness in carrying out its doctrine.”

Advertisement