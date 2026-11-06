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Home / This day that year / Curbing inflation

Curbing inflation

Chandigarh, Saturday, November 6, 1976

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Updated At : 02:03 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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AN increase in the prices of commodities is understandable during a period of shortages, but the inflationary trends that have raised their ugly heads this year of bumper crops are disconcerting. The current inflation is estimated at 20 per cent and Finance Minister Chidambaram Subramaniam has admitted that something has gone wrong. It is obvious that unless the trends are checked, the nation’s economy would suffer and the development process would be slowed down. Another bout of inflation would also upset the calculations made by Yojana Bhawan for the remaining years of the Fifth Plan. The danger is reflected in the index number of wholesale prices that reached 313.3 in the week which ended on October 16, compared with 282.4 on March 4 and 307.8 about 12 months ago. Thus, there has been a spurt of 31 points in less than eight months! Early this year, the people were greatly heartened to learn that the highly disruptive 31 per cent inflation of the 1972-74 period had been arrested. For some time, the trend was reversed and a negative rate was registered, bringing much credit to the Government of India even from economic experts across the seas. But now the Reserve Bank of India, after consultations with the Central Government, has found it necessary to impose further restrictions on bank credit. Subramaniam announced that the government was drawing up a plan to hold the price line in respect of half a dozen essential commodities, including cereals, pulses, sugar, standard cloth and edible oil.

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