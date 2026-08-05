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Home / This day that year / Currency Commission’s report

Currency Commission’s report

Lahore, Thursday, August 5, 1926

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Updated At : 03:14 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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ELSEWHERE in this issue will be found a very comprehensive summary of the main recommendations of the Royal Commission of Indian Currency and Finance, whose report has just been published, as well as a press communique embodying the decision at which the Secretary of State in Council and the Government of India have arrived on the basis of those recommendations. At the time when the Commission was appointed, general dissatisfaction was expressed in India both as to its constitution and personnel. Indian opinion had definitely asked for a Commission with a majority of Indian members and with a capable and experienced Indian as Chairman. The Commission that was actually appointed had six Europeans on it as against four Indian members, with a European Chairman. Indian opinion had also asked that the Indian members of the Commission should be public or business men in whom India had confidence, and who might be expected, in any conflict with the European members, to faithfully and courageously advocate Indian interests. Of the four Indian members of the Commission, only one belonged to this category. The other three had already been tried by the test of experience and found wanting. Their sole merit, it was openly said both in the Press and by public men, was that they had on previous occasions been found by the government to be safe men and that they were expected to support the government also in the present case.

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