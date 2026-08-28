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Home / This day that year / Debate on the Press Bill

Debate on the Press Bill

Lahore, Saturday, August 28, 1926

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Updated At : 04:50 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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THE debate that took place in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday over Sir Alexander Muddiman’s motion that the new Press Bill be taken into consideration had several interesting features. As might have been expected, the motion was strongly opposed by some of the members, notably Dr Hari Singh Gour and Lala Lajpat Rai. The former held that the Bill was dangerous to the liberty of the Press and the public, that it was liable to abuse by the local authority, and that the government was taking undue advantage of the present passing phase of communal tension and of the attenuated membership of the House to re-enact one of the most obnoxious provisions of the Press Act of 1910, which the last Assembly had repealed. Rai, whose presence in the House on this occasion was rightly welcomed by his colleagues, described the Bill as a serious encroachment on the liberty of the Press. He was fully prepared, he said, to cooperate in finding a suitable remedy for the evil complained of by the Home Member, but said that the present Bill was insidious, and appealed to the government not to hit below the belt. He did not know of a single case, he added, where the Legislature had sanctioned measures to strengthen the hands of the government in which those measures had not been abused and had not been kept longer on the Statute Book than was needed. That the Press was responsible for the present communal trouble, he did not deny, but in his opinion the present Bill was no remedy and not even a part of the remedy.

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