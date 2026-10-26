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Home / This day that year / Dera Ismail Khan

Dera Ismail Khan

Lahore, Tuesday, October 26, 1926

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Updated At : 02:42 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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THE Chief Commissioner of the Frontier Province has done the right thing in directing the withdrawal of the cases against 14 respectable Hindus of Dera Ismail Khan, including two leaders. The theory of the police regarding the petty fires that took place in the city more than a year ago, on the basis of which the Hindu men were arrested and subjected to grave indignity, humiliation and hardship was, on the face of it, absurd, and all right-thinking persons will agree that the case ought never to have been initiated, and even if initiated, would have ended long ago if the local police had not been given latitude in this matter which it is positively dangerous to give to the police anywhere, and certainly in the Frontier Province, where the conditions are in some respects positively abnormal. But the case having been permitted to drag along for months, there was nothing for the Chief Commissioner to do except to take the step he has just taken. It is certainly a very belated step, but it is still an act of justice, and the public generally and the Hindu community in particular will be grateful to the Chief Commissioner for his action in the matter. The lead in the expression of the general feeling has been rightly taken by the Hindus of Dera Ismail Khan themselves, who held a mass meeting immediately after the withdrawal of the cases and passed a resolution expressing their satisfaction at the development and conveying their respectful thanks to the Chief Commissioner for his intervention.

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