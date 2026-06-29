Development of small & cottage industries

THE development of small and cottage industries in India, for which there is admittedly great scope, has not yet been undertaken with success in any province. This is a matter which requires the serious consideration of local governments, as a solution of the problem of unemployment is partially bound up with it. In Bombay, which affords greater facilities for industrial development than any other province, the Department of Industries is said to be hampered for want of adequate funds in making proper arrangements for developing small industries. This is most regrettable and it is to be hoped that the attention of the Legislature will be drawn to this fact. In the latest annual report of the department, the Director, who is an Indian and a technical expert, says that the department is inadequately staffed and undue retrenchments have been effected. A similar complaint has been made in several other provinces also. Considering the usefulness of the work of the department, it is, indeed, not provided with adequate funds anywhere and on this account the problem of unemployment remains practically unsolved. At a recent debate in the International Labour Conference at Geneva, a complaint was made that there was considerable unemployment among Indian seamen and that the government had done practically nothing to relieve it. If the small and cottage industries in India are developed and an adequate organisation with this object in view is brought into existence, especially in the most promising centres in India, the country as a whole will be greatly benefited.

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