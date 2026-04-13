icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / This day that year / Dr Sapru vs Pandit Nehru

Dr Sapru vs Pandit Nehru

The Tribune, Tuesday, April 13, 1926

article_Author
.
Updated At : 04:58 AM Apr 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

THAT the general election is in sight can no longer admit of a moment’s doubt. It was only the other day that we noticed two speeches made in this city on consecutive days by Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Lala Lajpat Rai which, when all is said and done, were nothing but electioneering speeches. The Bombay Conference itself was but an electioneering move. And now two pronouncements of first-rate electioneering value have been made by the accredited leaders of the two most important political parties in the country. One is the statement made by Sir Tej Bahadur Sapru to a representative of the Associated Press at Allahabad, published in our last issue. Another is the speech made by Pandit Motilal Nehru at a largely attended open-air meeting on Friday evening in the Municipal Gardens outside Mori Gate. That both the statement and the speech were for the purposes of the election, even Macaulay’s schoolboy can have no difficulty in seeing. Pandit Nehru, indeed, made no secret of his object. His speech, which was a masterly analysis of the Bombay Conference and all that it meant or stood for, was one sustained and well-reasoned plea for the country supporting the Swaraj party at the next elections. Sir Sapru, on the other hand, sounded a dubious note. He declared that he had decided not to stand either for the Assembly or the local Council, and he tried hard to show that the Bombay Conference was not held and the Bombay Coalition not formed for the purpose of winning elections. Indeed, he added that if various parties were to coalesce only for winning the elections, the Coalition could not possibly last long.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts