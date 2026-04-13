Dr Sapru vs Pandit Nehru

THAT the general election is in sight can no longer admit of a moment’s doubt. It was only the other day that we noticed two speeches made in this city on consecutive days by Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Lala Lajpat Rai which, when all is said and done, were nothing but electioneering speeches. The Bombay Conference itself was but an electioneering move. And now two pronouncements of first-rate electioneering value have been made by the accredited leaders of the two most important political parties in the country. One is the statement made by Sir Tej Bahadur Sapru to a representative of the Associated Press at Allahabad, published in our last issue. Another is the speech made by Pandit Motilal Nehru at a largely attended open-air meeting on Friday evening in the Municipal Gardens outside Mori Gate. That both the statement and the speech were for the purposes of the election, even Macaulay’s schoolboy can have no difficulty in seeing. Pandit Nehru, indeed, made no secret of his object. His speech, which was a masterly analysis of the Bombay Conference and all that it meant or stood for, was one sustained and well-reasoned plea for the country supporting the Swaraj party at the next elections. Sir Sapru, on the other hand, sounded a dubious note. He declared that he had decided not to stand either for the Assembly or the local Council, and he tried hard to show that the Bombay Conference was not held and the Bombay Coalition not formed for the purpose of winning elections. Indeed, he added that if various parties were to coalesce only for winning the elections, the Coalition could not possibly last long.

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