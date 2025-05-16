DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / This Day That Year / Educational reconstruction

Educational reconstruction

Lahore, Saturday, May 16, 1925
article_Author
.
Updated At : 04:00 AM May 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

CONSIDERABLE importance attaches to some of the schemes which various provinces in India are formulating tentatively or as permanent reforms in their systems of education. Bihar, as we saw the other day, has started an important experiment in the direction of making the vernacular the medium of instruction in schools. A few government schools have been selected in which the secondary classes have been duplicated, instruction in one section being through the medium of the vernacular and in the other through English as at present. The experiment is to run for three years, results for which period are to be compared to form a basis for conclusions. No doubt, the shortness of the period and the admitted handicap due to the absence of simple textbooks in the vernacular may, it is feared, detract greatly from the value of the experiment. But the Bihar Government certainly deserves credit for launching the experiment, although a system which is universally recognised to be the most natural system of instruction is far too clear in its usefulness to be dragged through the experimental stage. According to the report of the special officer appointed by the Madras Government in connection with the Andhra University Scheme, in that university also, “vernacular is to be the medium of instruction for arts up to the degree course.” The necessity of the inclusions of some sort of vocational training in the curriculum of studies is also felt in some parts of the country. The Madras Education Department has already recognised it and is contemplating schemes for introducing it at suitable stages of school education.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper