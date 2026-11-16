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Home / This day that year / Elections and parties

Elections and parties

Lahore, Tuesday, November 16, 1926

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Updated At : 02:31 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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MUKUND Ramrao Jayakar, one of the foremost leaders of the Responsivist party, made some important observations on the present elections in the course of an interview which he gave to the Bombay Chronicle a few days ago. Though Jayakar is in the thick of an election struggle, he has not lost his bearings, as several others have done, in the heat and excitement of the moment; and he unequivocally and emphatically condemns the splitting up of the nationalist forces into rival parties, each trying to get the upper hand by weakening and defeating the other. Jayakar fully realises that under the present circumstances, it is neither possible nor desirable to have a party system in India on the lines of that in England. This is what he says: “In India, by the very nature of things, there can only be two parties, the People and the Government. Owing to temporary aberrations of individuals or groups, we may have the sad spectacle, as at present, when brothers in arms have fought like deadly combatants tearing at one another; but I have no doubt that this experience has made many people wiser. The party system, as understood in England, causes blind opposition to the merits of individuals, which we cannot afford to have in India because the workers are so few. We cannot afford to have them divided into opposite ranks, as mortal combatants, each destroying the influence of the other. Here we have to fight one common opponent of all progress.” No one who has not become oblivious of the best interests of the country on account of the vigorous struggle going on between parties for winning the elections will seriously dispute the truth of the observation made by Jayakar.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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