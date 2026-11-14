Election conclusions

THE elections are in full swing. The role of a prophet, which is always a difficult one, is particularly difficult in the present case. It is also a role in which one is most apt to be misunderstood. The most honest and impartial forecast is at once set down as bias for one party or candidate or against another, and at once interpreted as a case of the wish being the father to the thought. Some conclusions, of course, are safe enough and it requires no exercise of the prophetic imagination to arrive at them. The safest is also the least profitable. Of the many who think themselves called, only a few can be chosen. That is unfortunate, but inevitable. Another conclusion which is equally safe, but more profitable, is that if there were a larger number of seats thrown open to elections, and if the candidates themselves were wiser in the selection of their constituencies, a larger number of desirable nominees might hope to get in than is likely to be the case in the present instance. One approaches more controversial ground as one attempts a forecast of the measure of success that various parties are likely to obtain. Here, again, one conclusion is quite safe. Parties, like individuals, can only reap as they sow. Their success must be limited, in the first instance, by the number of seats they contest and secondly, though not to the same extent, by the quality of the candidates they put forward. If a party chooses or is able to contest only a minority of seats in a Council, it cannot obviously hope to form a majority in that Council. This, we learn from the Leader, is the position of both the Swaraj party and the Congress Independent party in the United Provinces, the chosen home of the accredited leaders of both parties.