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Home / This day that year / Future of agriculture

Future of agriculture

Lahore, Thursday, October 14, 1926

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Updated At : 02:31 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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IN his interesting speech at the opening of the Agricultural Commission at Simla on Monday, Lord Linlithgow claimed that the Commission over which he presided was one that was entitled to command a wide measure of public confidence, which was requisite if they were to succeed in the task to which they had set their hands. His lordship would have been on surer ground if instead of claiming a wide measure of public confidence in advance, he had claimed a wide measure of public sympathy, and had expressed the hope that the proceedings of the Commission would be watched and the results of their deliberations awaited with the keenest and most energetic interest. India has many outstanding problems, but with the single exception of the question of freedom, which lies at the root and is an essential pre-condition of the solution to all other problems, she has no problem of either greater importance or urgency than the problem of agriculture, none with the successful tackling of which the well-being, happiness and progressive self-realisation of her millions is more intimately bound up. His Excellency the Viceroy did not in the least exaggerate the truth when in his address to the Conference of Ministers and Directors of Agriculture from the province, he said that “the Indian agriculturist is the foundation upon which the whole economic prosperity of India rests, and upon which the structure of her social and political future must in the main be built.” It is not meant, of course, that India must remain the principally agricultural country that she is now, and that in respect of manufactured goods she must continue to be dependent upon other countries.

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