Gag on legislatures

ONE of the features of the Government of India Act that was rightly condemned by almost all Indian critics was the very wide and extensive rule-making power it vested in the Executive. It was feared that an Executive which was not yet responsible to the Legislature and which was notoriously reluctant to part with its power and give any real power to the people or their chosen representatives, would try its level best, by a rigid use of this power, to retain as much power as it possibly could and for as long as it could. It was also feared that even if, in the first instance, it did concede some real powers to the people’s representatives, whether under the influence of a generous impulse, or because of its inability to anticipate the exact use that would be made of those powers, it would not hesitate to take them or a substantial part of them back as soon as it realised their true potentialities. The event has fully justified the critics. Not only did the Governor-General and the Governors of provinces make use of their rule-making power in the very first instance, which rendered the Reforms largely illusory, but even where they did not do so at the outset they have since made good or are now making good their omission with a zeal worthy of a better cause. The latest illustration of the truth of this statement is furnished by a notification that has just been published in the Gazette of India, making further amendment in the legislative rules regarding the conduct of business in the Assembly and the Provincial Councils, the only effect of which is to substantially curtail the powers of both the legislatures concerned and their elected Presidents, and to correspondingly increase the powers of the Assembly.