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Home / This day that year / Gender disqualification

Gender disqualification

Lahore, Friday, August 13, 1926

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Updated At : 02:59 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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THE Bombay Legislative Council at its last meeting held on the 6th adopted a resolution removing sex disqualification in the matter of election or nomination to the Legislative Council. Dr Paranjpye, who moved the resolution, asked that the disqualification of women in the matter of election to the Council might be removed. A similar resolution had already been brought forward in the Madras Council and unanimously passed. In Bombay, strangely enough, a note of disapproval of such freedom being given to women was sounded, several Mahomedan members, including a minister, strongly objecting to women’s activities being extended to the political sphere. Thus what had been unanimously agreed to in Madras, became a contentious matter in Bombay, though the latter province is generally believed to be more advanced than the former. Women in Bombay took to higher education earlier than those in Madras, though their rate of progress was not as rapid as that of the latter. Further, a considerable number of educated women in Bombay have been actually doing public work in educational, medical and social spheres and they made a definite demand for the removal of sex disqualification in the matter of election to the Council. What one would have expected in the circumstances was that the proposal would, if possible, have been even more readily accepted in the Bombay Council than it had been in Madras. As a matter of fact, it evoked strong and energetic opposition. Mr Delhavi, Minister of Excise, who was the chief opponent of the resolution, said the home was the proper sphere of work for women and that it was undesirable that they should enter politics.

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