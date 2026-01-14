DT
Home / This day that year / Government’s right of reply

Government’s right of reply

Lahore, Thursday, January 14, 1926

Updated At : 04:45 AM Jan 14, 2026 IST
THE Punjab Legislative Council once more betrayed its true character on Monday by the division on Dr Gokal Chand Narang’s motion that the amendments proposed by him to standing order No. 33, the effect of which would be to take away from a government member the right to speak a second time on a non-official resolution, be referred to a select committee. The proposition was not only reasonable on the face of it, but Narang and his supporters made out an unanswerable case for it. But such is the spell which the government exercises over the majority of the zamindar members that they had no difficulty, with the help of the latter, in outvoting Narang, in spite of the fact that the weight of argument was entirely against them. Of the debate itself, there is no need to write at length. Sir John Maynard took up the position that it was in the interest of the House to obtain all the information that the government could supply. As if all the information that the government could supply in respect of a matter under discussion could not be supplied without one government member having the right to speak twice and the government having the final say, not in respect of a proposal of its own, but in respect of a proposal emanating from a non-official member. Oddly enough, the same member repudiated the idea of the government claiming a position of superiority in the House and declared that the government members desired nothing but equality of treatment with the other members.

