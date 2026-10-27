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Home / This day that year / Governor’s speech

Governor’s speech

Lahore, Wednesday, October 27, 1926

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Updated At : 02:11 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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THE speech which Sir Malcolm Hailey made to the Punjab Legislative Council on Monday will take away nothing from the reputation which His Excellency already possesses as a speaker whose speeches are remarkable for their eloquence, force and lucidity of expression. Whatever differences one may have with the views of Sir Hailey, it is always a treat to read his speeches; and, in the present case, though we do differ from him regarding certain matters of vital importance, we have no hesitation in saying that he has put the government’s case with admirable precision and directness and with a dexterity which it is not easy to surpass. His Excellency reiterated the claim that the working of the Reforms had in Punjab been marked by harmony and concord, and attempted to meet the arguments of those who maintain the contrary. Stating the position of the critics, His Excellency said: “They hold that the harmony of which we boast is unreal; that it has been secured only by our base truckling to communal ends, and by an unworthy betrayal of the cause of less-favoured sections whose interests the government was equally bound to protect. The Governor in his selection of Ministers, and the government in landing its votes have, in order to smooth their own path, placed in power a party formed not on the basis of common economic or political interest but combined merely for the attainment of purely communal ambitions.” This is by no means an overstatement of the position of those who condemn the policy that the government has systematically followed since the inauguration of the Reforms.

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