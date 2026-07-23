Govt and communal disputes

THERE is one part of Lord Irwin’s speech at the Chelmsford Club in which he seemed to echo the views and sentiments that found expression in the recent communique of the Bengal Government on the subject of music before mosques. After expressing his hope that Hindus and Mahomedans might come more and more to realise the damage of conflict and be themselves able to reach working agreements which would no doubt vary in conformity with established local customs, His Excellency said: “Where voluntary agreements are not possible, it becomes the duty of governments, in virtue of their responsibility for the preservation of law and order, to formulate an administrative decision upon the matter in dispute.” There can be no two opinions regarding this duty of local governments, but only on two conditions, which the Bengal Government’s communique entirely ignored and to which Lord Irwin himself does not refer. It is not merely the duty of the leaders of the communities to respect local customs in any working agreements they may reach; it is equally the duty of the local Governments, where no such agreements are found possible, to have due regard to those customs in their own administrative decisions. Secondly, the government, in its decisions, even more than the communal leaders in its working agreements, must see that the civil rights of any community are not unduly interfered with.

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