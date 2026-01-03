DT
PT
Home / This day that year / Ground tax in Lyallpur

Ground tax in Lyallpur

Lahore, Sunday, January 3, 1926

Updated At : 04:02 AM Jan 03, 2026 IST
A GREAT deal of excitement has been caused in Lyallpur by the proposal of the government to enhance what is called the ground tax, which is levied on building sites in the town. While, on the one hand, the extremely scanty and faulty publication and the complex nature of the subject matter of the notices inviting objections within two weeks is a source of genuine and widespread dissatisfaction, on the other, grave exception is taken to the very assumptions on which the proposed assessment is sought to be made and the arbitrary classification of building sites. In the first place, in the matter of computing returns for sites alone, ridiculously small deductions are made in the proposed plan of assessment for returns for the amounts invested in the building structure. It appears as though in this respect, the desire to bring in larger revenue has stood in the way of proper account being taken either of the cost of building or the prevailing or even average rates of interest. The manner of estimating the price of building sites, too, is stated to be anything but correct or just. Instead of taking the average of land prices over a sufficiently long period, what is said to have been done is that the prices in 1919-20 — which was admittedly a period of extraordinary boom in building site prices — have been taken to serve as a basis for the proposed assessment. Thirdly, the classification of building sites in the town as proposed in the reassessment plan is facing serious objections. Sites enjoying the same or similar advantages from the point of view of location are stated to have been differently treated.

