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Home / This day that year / Habeas Corpus

Habeas Corpus

The Tribune, Sunday, April 11, 1926

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Updated At : 03:17 AM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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IN a recent issue, the Statesman of Calcutta attempts a defence of the action of the Bengal Government in arresting and detaining a large number of prominent citizens under purely executive orders, on grounds which cannot bear a moment’s serious examination. “It must be remembered,” it writes, “that the right of personal freedom is an importation into India of a principle established only in relatively recent times in Great Britain. The first Habeas Corpus Act formed the subject of a bitter dispute between the Crown and the Commons in 1627 and it was not placed upon the Statute Book till 1640.” The Habeas Corpus Act was definitely placed on the Statute Book not in 1640 but in 1679, though in 1640 Parliament did go a long way towards that consummation by reversing the unconstitutional decision of the judges in what was known as Darnell’s case and abolishing the Court of High Commission, the Council of the North, the Star Chamber and prerogative Courts and releasing their victims. But what is the point? Is it meant that because England had her Habeas Corpus Act only in the latter half of the 17th century and that, too, after a bitter and desperate struggle, therefore India must wait for a few centuries more and must wage an equally bitter and desperate struggle before she can have a similar Act or have the right which is the basis of that Act recognised by her own government? The question has only to be put to be answered with an empathic and unhesitating No. As the Statesman itself admits, Habeas Corpus would have made its way into Indian usage in the course of time even if the British had never come to India.

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