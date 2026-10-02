CF Andrews did not in the least exaggerate the truth when in the course of an interview with the Associated Press on the eve of his sailing for South Africa on Wednesday, he said that “the desire for a settlement of the South African question was now apparent on both sides, and that was half the battle.” So far as the Indian community is concerned, the desire has always been there. The struggle is not and has never been of its own seeking, and it knows that it has nothing to gain and a great deal to lose by prolonging it, if it can possibly have a settlement consistent with its self-respect, its inalienable birthright and its elementary self-interest. Of the European community, one important section, led by General Smuts, has always been in favour of some sort of a settlement, though it has not seen eye to eye with the Indian community itself as regards the precise lines on which this settlement is to be effected. Only recently, in a speech made by him at Windsorton, General Smuts said: “Although you cannot solve this problem for ever, you can make arrangements and compromises; and I do feel that a settlement can be arrived at which will safeguard the rights of everyone and that we shall not have any great trouble about the matter.” General Smuts is no mere theoriser, no armchair politician. For years, he wielded the supreme power in the State. He is perfectly familiar with all the difficulties of the problem, of which the Union Government has been making so much. Indeed, there is no another South African statesman who has had so long or so close an acquaintance with the problem as has General Smuts.

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