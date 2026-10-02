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Home / This day that year / Half the battle

Half the battle

Lahore, Saturday, October 2, 1926

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Updated At : 01:48 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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CF Andrews did not in the least exaggerate the truth when in the course of an interview with the Associated Press on the eve of his sailing for South Africa on Wednesday, he said that “the desire for a settlement of the South African question was now apparent on both sides, and that was half the battle.” So far as the Indian community is concerned, the desire has always been there. The struggle is not and has never been of its own seeking, and it knows that it has nothing to gain and a great deal to lose by prolonging it, if it can possibly have a settlement consistent with its self-respect, its inalienable birthright and its elementary self-interest. Of the European community, one important section, led by General Smuts, has always been in favour of some sort of a settlement, though it has not seen eye to eye with the Indian community itself as regards the precise lines on which this settlement is to be effected. Only recently, in a speech made by him at Windsorton, General Smuts said: “Although you cannot solve this problem for ever, you can make arrangements and compromises; and I do feel that a settlement can be arrived at which will safeguard the rights of everyone and that we shall not have any great trouble about the matter.” General Smuts is no mere theoriser, no armchair politician. For years, he wielded the supreme power in the State. He is perfectly familiar with all the difficulties of the problem, of which the Union Government has been making so much. Indeed, there is no another South African statesman who has had so long or so close an acquaintance with the problem as has General Smuts.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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