DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / This Day That Year / Hopeful trends

Hopeful trends

Chandigarh, Thursday, July 3, 1975
article_Author
.
Updated At : 04:49 AM Jul 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

WITH the import bill causing a Rs 1,000-crore trade deficit in 1974-75 and the fuel-fertiliser-food complex again accounting for the lion’s share, the foreign exchange position this year was officially described in April as “very difficult”. Three months ago, the country’s foreign exchange reserves stood at Rs 1,000 crore, inclusive of gold and SDRs. This indicated an increase of about Rs 100 crore over 1973-74. Since the reserves were being run down, the position was far from reassuring. But the recent offers of multi-faceted relief have brought about a distinct improvement. MG Kaul, Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, stated on return from the Paris meeting of the Aid-India Consortium that the foreign exchange outlook for the current fiscal seemed to be “reasonably good and manageable” in respect of essential imports. Conservation has still to be the watchword, but it is heartening to learn that adequate supplies of vital commodities would be duly forthcoming. The establishment of the Third Window, the sizeable Oil Facility inflows and, what is more important, the expectations of a better export performance in the coming months justify Kaul’s optimism. Besides, some of the internal constraints on export development will not apply this year. But Kaul has himself conceded that the situation “cannot be said to be free from uncertainties.” The most helpful fact in easing the situation would be the total commitments ($1,775 million) made at the recent Aid-India Consortium meeting. Of this the World Bank’s share would be $1,075 million. Again, Consortium aid disbursement is likely to be about $1,650 million — $370 million more than last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts