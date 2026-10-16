Horniman and the Independent Party

IN his speech at the public meeting held in the Bradlaugh Hall on Wednesday, BG Horniman laboured under the disadvantage of having to speak on a subject of which his knowledge was at best second-hand and necessarily inadequate. When he, for instance, found fault with Lala Lajpat Rai for asking whether the Congress and the Swaraj Party were one, and said that they all knew that as a matter of fact they were not one, he betrayed his ignorance of the fact that Rai was only answering another eminent leader who, speaking at Lahore some days before, had laid down the proposition that the Congress and the Swaraj Party were one and to declare war on one was to declare war on the other. The question they had to consider, Horniman added, was not whether the two bodies were one but whether it was not a fact that the Congress, in solemn conclave, had accepted the Swarajist policy and programme. Here again, Horniman evidently did not know that it was this very fact which constituted the foundation of Rai’s complaint. If the Congress had not accepted the Swarajist policy and programme, there would, in his opinion, have been no trouble. But does the mere fact that the Congress has accepted the Swarajist policy and programme make it obligatory on those Congressmen who do not accept that policy and programme either to acquiesce in it or to refrain from opposing it? The question certainly admits of more than one answer, and we have no quarrel with Horniman because he answers the second half of the question in the affirmative.

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