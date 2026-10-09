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Home / This day that year / “Ideal political action”

“Ideal political action”

Lahore, Saturday, October 9, 1926

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Updated At : 02:24 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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IN the course of a recent speech, Sir Purushottamdas Thakurdas said that “he was one of those who honestly believed that in the best interests of the country, the ideal political action of the moment would be to send to the Councils men who, whether they were Nationalists or Responsive Cooperators, Swarajists or Moderates, would stand up to argue and refuse to bend to the government on any consideration.” The proposition, to our mind, is not only absolutely unexceptionable but axiomatic, if what is meant is that on the main issue — the question of attaining full responsible government at the earliest possible moment — all elected Indian members in the Legislature should present a united front to the bureaucracy, and that only such men should be returned to the Legislature as are prepared to join in this united action. It is worthy of note that although they had no definite mandate in this respect from their constituents, the majority of the Indian members of the Legislative Assembly did accept this ideal at least on two memorable occasions. The first time when the Assembly presented the country’s demand to the government, the Swarajists and Independents acted as one man. The second time when it did so, the Swarajists, Independents and Liberals, all, in fact, who were in the Council on a party ticket, joined in the demonstration. If Sir Purushottamdas’s suggestions were accepted, the pressure exerted on the government by the legislatures with a view to the speediest possible attainment of responsible government would be just as great as it is in the power of India, under the present Constitution, to make it.

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