Imprisonment without trial

EARL Winterton was not far wrong when he said in his concluding speech in the recent Indian debate in the House of Commons that the only serious criticism of the debate had been on the subject of the Bengal Ordinance. The two hon. members to whom India is particularly indebted for making this criticism are Mr Johnston and Mr Thurtle. both ardent Labourites and both among the not too many friends that India and the cause of Indian self-government can claim to have in the present House of Commons. Both referred generally to the cases of the 180 persons who are at present detained either under the Bengal Ordinance or Regulation 3 of 1818 and particularly to the case of Babu Subhas Chandra Bose, former Chief Executive of the Calcutta Cooperation. Mr Johnston said, “Regulation 3 was passed at a time when the descendants of the Great Moguls sat on the throne of Delhi. The regulation was passed to deal with foreign powers, with troubles on the frontier, perhaps with French emissaries. Mr Bose was arrested, put into jail and has lain there for a year and nine months. No charge has been preferred against him, and frequent attempts have been made in this House and elsewhere to extract from the Noble Lord a reason, a justification for his imprisonment without charge or trial. So far we have failed to obtain any satisfaction.” Mr Thurtle took up the same ground with the same firmness. “This Bengal Ordinance”, he said, “is a great blot upon the Government of India. It runs counter to the very elementary British principle that no man should be condemned unheard.”

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