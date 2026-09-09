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Home / This day that year / In memoriam

In memoriam

Lahore, Thursday, September 9, 1926

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Updated At : 03:11 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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TWENTY-eight years have elapsed since the great Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia breathed his last; but great deeds cannot die, and though the spirit of that illustrious patriot and benefactor of this province has ceased to animate the body through which we knew it, it still continues to live and work through the great institutions founded by him. There have been abler men, wealthier men, stronger men, men who have rendered distinguished services to the country; but we know of no one who has surpassed Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia in the depth and intensity of his patriotism, his fearless independence of character and his wise, discriminating and superb munificence. The four great institutions which owe their existence to his philanthropy are living monuments to his great personality; and so long as they live and flourish, the name of the great Sardar will remain a household word in the province. He was a scion of one of the noblest and most aristocratic houses in this province, and yet what distinguished him most was his democratic outlook on all questions and his deep and genuine sympathy with the common people. He was actively associated with the Indian National Congress from its earliest days, and was one of the few Punjabis who took a keen and sustained interest in the politics of their country half a century ago. He had the vision of a seer. He fully recognised the need of the province for rapid and all-round intellectual advancement, and realised that the national and moral regeneration of the country largely, if not entirely, depended on dispelling the dark clouds of superstition and ignorance which stood between the people of India and their heaven-appointed destiny.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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