In memoriam

TWENTY-eight years have elapsed since the great Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia breathed his last; but great deeds cannot die, and though the spirit of that illustrious patriot and benefactor of this province has ceased to animate the body through which we knew it, it still continues to live and work through the great institutions founded by him. There have been abler men, wealthier men, stronger men, men who have rendered distinguished services to the country; but we know of no one who has surpassed Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia in the depth and intensity of his patriotism, his fearless independence of character and his wise, discriminating and superb munificence. The four great institutions which owe their existence to his philanthropy are living monuments to his great personality; and so long as they live and flourish, the name of the great Sardar will remain a household word in the province. He was a scion of one of the noblest and most aristocratic houses in this province, and yet what distinguished him most was his democratic outlook on all questions and his deep and genuine sympathy with the common people. He was actively associated with the Indian National Congress from its earliest days, and was one of the few Punjabis who took a keen and sustained interest in the politics of their country half a century ago. He had the vision of a seer. He fully recognised the need of the province for rapid and all-round intellectual advancement, and realised that the national and moral regeneration of the country largely, if not entirely, depended on dispelling the dark clouds of superstition and ignorance which stood between the people of India and their heaven-appointed destiny.

Advertisement