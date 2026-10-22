India and its states

IT is impossible to resist the conclusion that the important speech made by the Diwan of Mysore at the Dusserah session of the Mysore Representative Assembly on the position of the Indian states in the future Constitution of India, a telegraphic summary of which was published in our last issue, was a veiled reply to the still more important speeches made by the Right Hon Srinivasa Sastri at Ernaculum in Kochin state a fortnight before. In these speeches, Sastri laid down certain more or less categorical propositions. India, he said, must have one future and live as one political unit among the nations of the world. She must, therefore, have one common form of government in all her parts, not necessarily identical in all respects, but the same in essence and substance. In other words, if in British India a responsible government is to replace personal and autocratic rule, so must it do in the states. Now, a responsible government by its very nature and implications is not suited to all 561 states in India, some of which are too small in size, have too small a population and too little in the way of revenue to be able to maintain a system of responsible government. How then are they to be fitted into the Indian Federation of the future? Sastri’s answer is that some of these states must cease to be separate states. A “rash friend” of his, writing recently in a magazine, appears to have suggested 15,000,000 people and Rs 5 crore as the minimum population and the minimum revenue at the disposal of a state to enable it to sustain a measure of responsible government.

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