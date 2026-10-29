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Home / This day that year / India and the Empire

India and the Empire

Lahore, Friday, October 29, 1926

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Updated At : 02:19 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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SOME of the passage in Lord Birkenhead’s latest speech on India, the speech at the Guildhall entertainment, reveals a change in his lordship’s temper in dealing with India, but the speech as a whole reveals no change in his general attitude towards the problem of the hour. Unlike Lloyd George, who thought that in a changeable and changing world, the only permanent and unchangeable thing was the Steel Frame in India, Lord Birkenhead can think that England’s political connection with India is not static but dynamic. Unlike Lord Morley, whose imagination could not penetrate to the time when India would cease to be under absolute, despotic rule, he can look forward to the day when “India will exercise greater responsibilities, when someone will speak on such an occasion as the Guildhall entertainment with the same authority as the other premiers, when instead of the Secretary of State for India there will reply an Indian statesman, who will on behalf of India shake hands with England’s representatives.” Here we have at once a clear, if implied, recognition of the anomaly and absurdity of the present position, and a peep into the future when this anomaly and absurdity will have disappeared, and India will have come into her own as the Dominions of Australia, Canada and South Africa have come into theirs. Unhappily, to Lord Birkenhead this is still but a dream, as the very language in which his sentiments are couched shows, instead of being what it is to India herself, an ideal to be immediately realised. And here we have the root of the whole trouble. He ought to know, if he does not, that the dream he is dreaming today India herself has been dreaming for more than half a century.

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