India and the Empire

TO the average Englishman who still pretends to doubt both the fitness of India for self-government and the expediency of conceding it to her, the following statement made in the course of a recent speech by Senator Albert Reid of Australia will doubtless cause a disagreeable surprise: “I am a firm believer in granting self-government to India. India is the mother of Asia. Her population is equal to one-fifth of the population of the world. The granting of self-government to India would mean safety to Australia, because the whole of the resources of India would then be at the disposal of the British Empire. That Empire will never achieve its purpose or occupy its proper place in the world until it is given dominion status and the right of self-government within the Empire.” Subject to one reservation, this is precisely what all Indian patriots from Dadabhai Naoroji downwards have been trying to impress upon British statesmen for the last 40 years and more. The reservation is that the attitude of self-governing India towards the Empire would be substantially the same as that of other such members of the Empire. She would undoubtedly place her resources unreservedly at the disposal of the Empire, but only if the Empire stood for the right and represented her own better judgment as well as enlightened self-interest, and if she had a real and effective voice in the shaping of its domestic as well as foreign policy.

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