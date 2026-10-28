India and the Empire’s economic problems

AT the Imperial Conference held on the 23rd, several problems relating to the economic prosperity of the British Empire as a whole and of the various members individually were discussed. The main point raised was that there was a great future for the Empire if only the principle of preferring Empire produce and Empire goods was better understood and adopted by all concerned. Various examples were given to show how the trade between the dominions and colonies with Great Britain was increasing within recent years and how further improvement could be made by fostering a feeling of Imperial unity and partnership. Stanley Bruce, the Australian Prime Minister, was most eloquent when he said that the position of the British Empire in the world, its prestige and its authority in the comity of nations depended more upon its commercial pre-eminence than upon its armed forces or military strength. He said the unity of the Empire and its progress could best be assured by adding ties of mutual interest to the intangible ties that bound them together. Only South African statesmen appear to have sounded a discordant note in this matter. General Hertzog’s speech has been somewhat severely criticised by the British press for his statement at the opening of the conference that South Africa did not wish to remain within the Empire. EC Harmsworth, MP, writing to the Despatch says: “We are at the parting of the ways. There is an acute crisis in the Empire. The dominion Premiers’ speeches indicate the existence of an acute problem in the midst of which General Hertzog’s cautious and puzzling attitude looms large.”

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