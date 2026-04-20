WE do not know at the time of writing the exact form in which the annual conference of the Independent Labour Party (ILP) passed its resolution in favour of Indian self-government. What we do know is that the resolution, as recommended to it by its Indian Advisory Committee, left a lot to be desired on the score of either strength or comprehensiveness. After stating the present position of Indians both at home and abroad with a fair measure of accuracy, the draft resolution ran as follows: “The ILP recognises the full right of the Indian people to self-government and self-determination. Should they elect to belong to the British Group of Nations, it must be on the basis of equality and freedom. The British Government should announce its readiness to end the external British control; withdraw immediately all repressive measures; declare an amnesty for all political offenders; withdraw Indian troops from non-Indian territories; abolish all disabilities on Indians in countries under its control; use its influence to secure equality for Indians in the Dominions and other countries and place the appointment of Indians’ representatives to the Assembly of the League of Nations in the hands of the Indian Legislative Assembly. At the same time, the British Government should respond to the proposal of the Legislative Assembly that it should appoint a Convention to submit a scheme of Indian self-government for immediate adoption.” With the exception of the separation of Burma from India, the proposals embodied in this recommendation are and have always been a part of India’s national demand.

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