DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / This day that year / Indians in South Africa

Indians in South Africa

Lahore, Wednesday, December 30, 1925

article_Author
.
Updated At : 04:47 AM Dec 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

AS expected, the Indian National Congress gave the place of honour in its deliberations this year to the question of the treatment being meted out by the Union government to our countrymen in South Africa. The resolution which the Congress put on record on this subject left little to be desired on the score of either definiteness or dignity. There was no beating about the bush and no exhibition of impotent rage. Having heartily endorsed the suggestion that a round-table conference containing, among others, proper Indian representatives, should be called to settle the question, the Congress went on to express its opinion that “in the event of the proposal for a round-table conference and the proposal regarding arbitration failing, the Imperial Government should withhold the royal assent to the Bill, should it pass through the Union Parliament.” In this matter, at any rate, the Congress could claim to speak on behalf of the whole of political India, Liberal and Independent, no less than Swarajist and Non-cooperative. The resolution was appropriately moved by the one man in the Congress and India who knows more about the question than any other, Mahatma Gandhi. It contained the strongest and most effective reply that has so far been given to the Viceroy’s recent speech. “If that was all that Lord Reading proposed to say to the deputation,” said the Mahatma, “he should have said it in the fewest words and spared them the humiliating spectacle of a great Government confessing its ability to render proper redress to those who for no fault of theirs are in danger of being expelled from South Africa.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts