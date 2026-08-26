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Home / This day that year / Joint election board

Joint election board

Lahore, Thursday, August 26, 1926

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Updated At : 03:19 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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WHILE we entirely agree with Lala Lajpat Rai that “considering the great importance of the next three years the most competent and trustworthy men of all communities should be elected to all the legislatures and particularly to the Assembly,” we cannot see our way to support his suggestion that “as far as possible, the names of candidates should be selected by agreement by a joint election board consisting of a few topmost men in the country’s public life under the presidentship of Mahatma Gandhi”. In the first place, the suggestion is, in the present conditions, thoroughly impracticable. Where are the topmost men in the country who can undertake the task of selecting candidates, with any hope of their decision being universally accepted? Rai cannot be unaware that just at present there is perfect anarchy in the domain of political leadership. Let us take the one name suggested by him. If we leave aside a mad man here and there, the whole country undoubtedly reveres and respects Mahatma Gandhi for his personal and public character, as only a few men in any age or country have ever been revered or respected by their people, but is there a single part of the country or a single community that unreservedly accepts his political lead? And what is true of him is true of all lesser men. Rai will find it absolutely impossible to constitute a joint board whose decisions will be accepted either by the country as a whole or by different sections of the people in his own province. Secondly, we entirely fail to see how a joint board like the one suggested by Rai can function without that amalgamation of the parties which he disavows his intention of suggesting.

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