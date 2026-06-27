DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / This day that year / Joint electorate

Joint electorate

Lahore, Sunday, June 27, 1926

article_Author
.
Updated At : 04:52 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dr Kitchlew has rendered a public service of great value by supporting joint electorates, and on exactly the ground on which we and others have always advocated them. The ground is that “in case of a joint electorate, the Hindu and the Mahomedan will have to seek the help and cooperation of each other.” In other words, under a system of joint electorates, a Hindu candidate will be partially dependent for his success at the polls on Mahomedan votes; and so will a Mahomedan candidate upon Hindu votes. It is a matter of ordinary common sense that if communal representation is to remain, this is the only way to make it, not innocuous, for innocuous it can never be, but least harmful to the national cause. On any other basis it is bound to lead to growing estrangement between the communities by making their outlook in all civic and political matters, in which their interests are inextricably bound up, communal instead of national. Even the most thoroughgoing and uncompromising advocate of communal representation does professedly look forward to the time when it will cease to be necessary and when India, like all other modern countries, will have general instead of sectional representation. It is now perfectly clear to all unprejudiced minds that as long as the present system continues, this is nothing but an idle dream, that so far from hastening the day of general representation, this system is every day making its advent more and more unlikely. The only possible way of making communal representation is to take away separate electorates and, while fixing the number of representatives for such communities, to make it necessary for them to secure this representation though a system of joint electorates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts