DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / This day that year / Joint/separate electorates

Joint/separate electorates

Lahore, Sunday, August 15, 1926

article_Author
.
Updated At : 02:20 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

WE have no desire to enter into a controversy of any kind with newspapers which have proved by a fairly long course of conduct that in their journalistic ethics there is no room for gentlemanliness and decency and which know no language in which to carry on a discussion except the language of billingsgate. If, in spite of this, we have decided to notice a plea which has been put forward in one such journal in favour of separate communal representation, it is because we believe that the view that has found expression in this quarter is shared by saner and more responsible men. That view is that separate electorates reduce the chances of communal friction, even if they do not wholly eliminate them, while joint electorates necessarily increase those chances. Only a moment’s reflection would show that this is something very much less than a half-truth. In the first place, separate electorates, so far from reducing the chances of communal friction, only tend to make it chronic. Instead of directly causing friction only among a few individuals and that, too, at the time of a general election or a byelection, which is the worst charge that can be brought against general representation, it produces permanent friction in the general body of the people by placing its component parts in rival, mutually hostile camps. Let any honest and fair-minded person compare the condition of things at the present time, both in the Legislatures and in the country, so far as the outcome of separate communal representation, with the condition of things at any time before the birth of separate representation, and then say if separate representation has not materially intensified communal friction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts