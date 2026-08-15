Joint/separate electorates

WE have no desire to enter into a controversy of any kind with newspapers which have proved by a fairly long course of conduct that in their journalistic ethics there is no room for gentlemanliness and decency and which know no language in which to carry on a discussion except the language of billingsgate. If, in spite of this, we have decided to notice a plea which has been put forward in one such journal in favour of separate communal representation, it is because we believe that the view that has found expression in this quarter is shared by saner and more responsible men. That view is that separate electorates reduce the chances of communal friction, even if they do not wholly eliminate them, while joint electorates necessarily increase those chances. Only a moment’s reflection would show that this is something very much less than a half-truth. In the first place, separate electorates, so far from reducing the chances of communal friction, only tend to make it chronic. Instead of directly causing friction only among a few individuals and that, too, at the time of a general election or a byelection, which is the worst charge that can be brought against general representation, it produces permanent friction in the general body of the people by placing its component parts in rival, mutually hostile camps. Let any honest and fair-minded person compare the condition of things at the present time, both in the Legislatures and in the country, so far as the outcome of separate communal representation, with the condition of things at any time before the birth of separate representation, and then say if separate representation has not materially intensified communal friction.

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