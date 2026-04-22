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Home / This day that year / Khilafat Committee and Hindus

Khilafat Committee and Hindus

The Tribune, Thursday, April 22, 1926

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Updated At : 04:54 AM Apr 22, 2026 IST
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TO most right-thinking and unbiased non-Muslims in India, the proceedings of the Khilafat Committee at Delhi, summarised in a telegram published in these columns yesterday, would have come as a painful surprise. Ever since the Kohat riots, in which the excesses perpetrated by a large number of Muslims were entirely out of proportion to the alleged provocation by an individual Hindu, non-Muslim India had been expecting the Khilafat Committee to make a definite pronouncement on the Hindu-Muslim question. That expectation became keener when at Aligarh in December, Sir Abdur Rahim threw out an insolent and grossly offensive challenge to the Hindus generally and Hindu nationalists in particular. But the Khilafat Committee did not move. Not a word was said by it to definitely condemn the misdoings in one case and the grave indiscretion in the other. Now suddenly, the hitherto unbroken silence is broken, and the public is gravely told that “the Khilafat Committee can no longer play a mere spectator.” And why? Not because of anything that Muslims have done, — they have apparently done no wrong during the last three years to deserve censure at the hands of the Committee — but because “the Arya Samajist Hindus have distinctly challenged the very existence of Muslims in India and non-Swarajist Hindus have by their silence shown their potential sympathies with the Arya Samajists and have acquiesced in their challenge.” It is not stated in what way and by what methods the Arya Samajists have challenged the very existence of Muslims in India.

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