Home / This day that year / Left, not right

Left, not right

Chandigarh, Thursday, January 1, 1976

Updated At : 04:35 AM Jan 01, 2026 IST
THE sum and substance of the Economic Policy Resolution approved by the 75th Congress session’s Subjects Committee is that there would be no shift to the right. Such a shift would have implied a reversal of the left-of-centre policies adopted by the Government of India in national interest. Catchy slogans and lengthy resolutions, however, are of little significance. What really matters is the elimination of obstacles to national progress, from whatever quarter they emanate. Implicit in this is safeguarding of the public interest as the topmost priority. Besides, continued control of the commanding heights of the economy by the public sector is a commitment from which there should be no backsliding. A return to capitalism is thus ruled out. In their speeches on the resolution, both the Prime Minister and TA Pai specified the role of the private sector in planned national development which was defined as the goal in the early fifties. But on the plea of increasing production, the captains of industry have been pleading for more concessions and are exerting pressure in various forms to extend their sphere of activity. The real motive in most cases is to enhance profits with every industrial expansion of the domestic market and elimination of the sellers’ sway that are vital to the consumer. To those who are insidiously working for perpetuation of the lopsided commercial structure, the government will now deny all artificial props.  The economic resolution points to the useful role of a “socially conscious” private sector in accelerating the development process, and states that “the private sector must shed anti-social practices such as hoarding, black marketing and tax evasion”.

