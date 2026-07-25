Lesson from Calcutta riots

THE recrudescence of rioting in Calcutta is a complete answer to the splendid speech of Lord Irwin on communal unity. It is a significant coincidence that while the Viceroy was giving expression to most admirable sentiments regarding communal goodwill, Hindus and Mussalmans were breaking each other’s heads in the largest city in the country. The moral is perfectly plain. Mere commonplaces about unity and goodwill and merely pointing out that communal dissensions not only do no good but do incalculable injury to the national cause cannot avail. Indian leaders have been crying themselves hoarse for the past several years and talking in much the same strain as the Viceroy did at the Chelmsford Club, without producing any tangible results or stemming the tide of communal hatred that has now engulfed practically the whole country. No reasonable man denies that speeches and propaganda have their own value, but they are ineffective so long as the causes that underlie the present state of affairs are allowed to exist. So long as the source of poison is not stopped, no amount of superficial treatment can do any good. The recent riots at Calcutta furnish ample proof of this obvious truth. The disorder, in the present instance, originated in the Mussalmans attacking a religious procession of the Hindus, who retaliated by attacking the Moharram procession a couple of days later. Now, no one maintains, not even the participants in the actual rioting, that it is possible to stop the religious observations of either the Hindus or the Mussalmans. Nor does anyone outside a lunatic asylum assert that it is possible to make 320 million people of India profess one uniform religion.

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