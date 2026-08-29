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Home / This day that year / Lessons for the country

Lessons for the country

Lahore, Sunday, August 29, 1926

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Updated At : 03:00 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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THE debate on the final reading of the new Press Bill in the Legislative Assembly is chiefly notable for the lessons it has for the country generally and the electorate in particular. To the most important of these lessons, forcible attention was drawn by Sir Purushottamdas Thakurdas in one of the most powerful speeches made in the debate. “The only lesson of today’s discussion,” said the Hon. Member, “is that the government will give any consideration to the popular side if that side is weak in number. The elections are coming. The country has this lesson to take: send in Swarajists or Responsivists or Moderates, but send only those men who have a national outlook and a sense of self-respect, people who will sink differences or settle them among themselves, but let us not be at the mercy of this government.” Of the almost contentious disregard for the opinion of the Opposition shown by the Home Member, the Hon. member said: “The Home Member had admitted that appeals had been made to him from reasonable quarters and by level-headed men; and yet he stood fast and did not yield. Several non-official members had stated that they did not question the judgement of the Home Member and were prepared to give special powers, but only for a brief period. The Home Member had welcomed those remarks and patted the members on the back, but had not budged an inch from his position.” Criticism like this from a man whom the government had knighted, and whom it had only recently put on a Royal Commission, was as serious as it was obviously and undeniably significant, but in the present case, no one could say that it was not fully deserved.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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