Lessons for the country

THE debate on the final reading of the new Press Bill in the Legislative Assembly is chiefly notable for the lessons it has for the country generally and the electorate in particular. To the most important of these lessons, forcible attention was drawn by Sir Purushottamdas Thakurdas in one of the most powerful speeches made in the debate. “The only lesson of today’s discussion,” said the Hon. Member, “is that the government will give any consideration to the popular side if that side is weak in number. The elections are coming. The country has this lesson to take: send in Swarajists or Responsivists or Moderates, but send only those men who have a national outlook and a sense of self-respect, people who will sink differences or settle them among themselves, but let us not be at the mercy of this government.” Of the almost contentious disregard for the opinion of the Opposition shown by the Home Member, the Hon. member said: “The Home Member had admitted that appeals had been made to him from reasonable quarters and by level-headed men; and yet he stood fast and did not yield. Several non-official members had stated that they did not question the judgement of the Home Member and were prepared to give special powers, but only for a brief period. The Home Member had welcomed those remarks and patted the members on the back, but had not budged an inch from his position.” Criticism like this from a man whom the government had knighted, and whom it had only recently put on a Royal Commission, was as serious as it was obviously and undeniably significant, but in the present case, no one could say that it was not fully deserved.

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