icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / This day that year / Liberal misjudgment

Liberal misjudgment

Lahore, Sunday, June 6, 1926

article_Author
.
Updated At : 03:37 AM Jun 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

THERE is much in the two lengthy articles just contributed by Sir C Setalvad to the hospitable columns of the Pioneer on “the Political Situation in India” which it does not concern us to notice. The main object of the articles is summed up in one sentence. “It is high time,” says the writer, “that the Liberals, the Independents and the Responsivists should join hands in combating the Swarajists’ politics and winning over the electorate to a proper appreciation of the situation.” When a writer starts with the object of establishing such a proposition, we know what to expect from him, and in this respect Setalvad does not disappoint us. His articles are one long, vehement and unreserved condemnation of the Swarajists, a mild rebuke to the Independents and the Responsivists for having cooperated with the Swarajists in one way or another for long months, and a frank and undisguised attempt at making out that the only party that has consistently and courageously stood for the right during all these years is the Liberal party, of which Setalvad himself is such a shining light. Now we have not the smallest objection to any one propagating these views, if he honestly holds them, especially on the eve of an election, which, like all elections, is to be fought on party lines. But when a person holding the eminent position that Setalvad does in the public life of the country undertakes to give public expression to such views, one does expect him to observe a certain standard of fairness and of intelligent criticism. We cannot help thinking that this is precisely what Setalvad has not done.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts