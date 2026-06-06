Liberal misjudgment

THERE is much in the two lengthy articles just contributed by Sir C Setalvad to the hospitable columns of the Pioneer on “the Political Situation in India” which it does not concern us to notice. The main object of the articles is summed up in one sentence. “It is high time,” says the writer, “that the Liberals, the Independents and the Responsivists should join hands in combating the Swarajists’ politics and winning over the electorate to a proper appreciation of the situation.” When a writer starts with the object of establishing such a proposition, we know what to expect from him, and in this respect Setalvad does not disappoint us. His articles are one long, vehement and unreserved condemnation of the Swarajists, a mild rebuke to the Independents and the Responsivists for having cooperated with the Swarajists in one way or another for long months, and a frank and undisguised attempt at making out that the only party that has consistently and courageously stood for the right during all these years is the Liberal party, of which Setalvad himself is such a shining light. Now we have not the smallest objection to any one propagating these views, if he honestly holds them, especially on the eve of an election, which, like all elections, is to be fought on party lines. But when a person holding the eminent position that Setalvad does in the public life of the country undertakes to give public expression to such views, one does expect him to observe a certain standard of fairness and of intelligent criticism. We cannot help thinking that this is precisely what Setalvad has not done.
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