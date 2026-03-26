Liberals and Swarajists

CY Chintamani is nothing if not an ardent fighter with a passion for driving the battle into the enemy’s camp. In his recent speech at Bombay, of which we published a telegraphic summary yesterday, he appears to have surpassed himself in this respect. No complaint has been louder or more frequent in regard to the Liberals during the last five years than that they are not sufficiently in earnest in their opposition to the government, and since the advent of the Swarajists a comparison has repeatedly been made between the two in this respect, both by the Swarajists themselves and by others, almost always to the disadvantage of the Liberals. “Every vote given to a Swarajist is a vote given to the bureaucracy,” declared Chintamani in his speech. Again it has been asserted that between the government and the Liberals, there is a sort of tacit alliance, and that the only ones of whom the government is afraid are the Swarajists. “The government,” said Chintamani, “only too gladly welcomed the Swarajists and not the Liberals in the Council, because the Liberals had the inconvenient habit of offering reasoned criticism.” Lastly, it has been said that the success of the Swarajist policy is all that is necessary to force the hands of the British Government and Parliament to give India the reforms she wants. “The government,” said Chintamani, “can only refuse to reform the Reforms according to the wishes of the people on the plea that there is a party of obstruction in which, judging from the results of the elections, the electorate had apparently the greatest confidence.”

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