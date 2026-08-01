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Home / This day that year / Lord Birkenhead speaks

Lord Birkenhead speaks

Lahore, Sunday, August 1, 1926

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Updated At : 02:53 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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A SPEECH by Lord Birkenhead is a thing to be looked forward to. His Lordship is scarcely ever dull or humdrum, even though he seldom opens his mouth without materially injuring the cause which he is espousing for the moment. On this last point, the speech just made by him in the House of Lords in reply to Lord Olivier’s motion with regard to Indian affairs must be pronounced an exception. There is no violence in the speech, no overwrought accent, no disposition to give offence. Whether one agrees with the sentiments expressed in the speech or not, one does recognise that the language of the speech is the language of statesmanship. But here our appreciation of the speech must end. In substance the speech is as disappointing as any previous speech made by the same authority. The supreme defect of the speech, as, indeed, of all official speeches regarding India in these days, is a complete shifting of the responsibility of taking the next step from the right to wrong shoulders. The speech dealt with the two outstanding topics in India at this moment, the question of bringing about a better understanding between England and India by accelerating the date of the revision of the Reforms, and the question of composing the Hindu-Mahomedan differences, which threaten to make a self-respecting and self-governing nationhood impossible. On both points, it has been demonstrated again and again that the next step must and can only be taken by the British Government. On both points, by a reasoning which is as perverse as it is illogical, Lord Birkenhead maintained in his speech that it was the duty of India herself to take that step.

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