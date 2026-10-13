Lord Birkenhead’s speech

LORD Birkenhead seems to be a firm believer in the virtue of reiteration. In his opening speech at the eleventh session of the Indian National Council of the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA), he repeated substantially the same views regarding the position in India that he had so often expressed in the past, without any attempt at meeting the criticism which those views had evoked in this country. “When I became Secretary of State for India,” he said, “I found the best organised and most numerous political party in India ostentatiously pledged to the principle of non-cooperation with the British Government in making the present limited Constitution a success as the ground for extending it in a democratic direction. I was never able to follow the logic of that position.” Is that India’s or the Swaraj Party’s fault if he failed to see what everyone else did? It is true that the party did go to the Councils with the ostensible object of wrecking the present Constitution. But in almost his very first utterance in the Assembly, the leader of that party in the Assembly made it perfectly clear that he and his party were prepared to cooperate with the government, if the latter itself was prepared to cooperate with them, and if the cooperation was to be on manly, honourable lines and for an object which India could accept. Is the logic of that position quite unintelligible to his lordship? If so, it is not the party but himself that both India and England have reason to despair. Of course the party was not prepared to “cooperate with the government in making the present limited Constitution a success as the ground for extending it in a democratic direction.”

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