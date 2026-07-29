DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / This day that year / Lord Irwin’s opportunity-I

Lord Irwin’s opportunity-I

Lahore, Thursday, July 29, 1926

article_Author
.
Updated At : 03:09 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

“ENGLAND’S difficulty is Ireland’s opportunity” used not long ago to be a familiar saying on both sides of the Irish Sea. In a very different sense, but with exactly the same truth, a patriotic Indian, who has not entirely lost his faith in British statesmanship may say today that “India’s difficulty is England’s opportunity.” And since that difficulty is by general consent the gravest that India has ever been called upon to face, it is an equally safe proposition that England’s opportunity in this country was never so great as now. After a hundred and sixty years of direct autocratic-cum-bureaucratic rule, the net result of which was an India seething with discontent and dissatisfaction from end to end owing to the non-fulfilment of that desire for national self-rule and self-expression which England herself had been largely responsible for arousing in her, the British Government decided in 1917 to concede to India her cherished and inalienable birthright. The services rendered by India to the Empire during the crisis of the War were still fresh in the memory of the British people. “Self-determination,” “making the world safe for democracy”, “rights of nationalities” were the phrases of the hour. The very attempt made by some of the combatants to trample upon the principles of liberty, freedom and international justice had given a fresh life and a new and extended meaning to those moving ideas. India herself had not been slow to catch the prevailing spirit, and the Congress of 1916 had witnessed both the re-entry of the so-called extremists after eight years of exile into India’s national Parliament, and a Hindu-Mahomedan entente.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts