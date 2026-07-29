Lord Irwin’s opportunity-I

“ENGLAND’S difficulty is Ireland’s opportunity” used not long ago to be a familiar saying on both sides of the Irish Sea. In a very different sense, but with exactly the same truth, a patriotic Indian, who has not entirely lost his faith in British statesmanship may say today that “India’s difficulty is England’s opportunity.” And since that difficulty is by general consent the gravest that India has ever been called upon to face, it is an equally safe proposition that England’s opportunity in this country was never so great as now. After a hundred and sixty years of direct autocratic-cum-bureaucratic rule, the net result of which was an India seething with discontent and dissatisfaction from end to end owing to the non-fulfilment of that desire for national self-rule and self-expression which England herself had been largely responsible for arousing in her, the British Government decided in 1917 to concede to India her cherished and inalienable birthright. The services rendered by India to the Empire during the crisis of the War were still fresh in the memory of the British people. “Self-determination,” “making the world safe for democracy”, “rights of nationalities” were the phrases of the hour. The very attempt made by some of the combatants to trample upon the principles of liberty, freedom and international justice had given a fresh life and a new and extended meaning to those moving ideas. India herself had not been slow to catch the prevailing spirit, and the Congress of 1916 had witnessed both the re-entry of the so-called extremists after eight years of exile into India’s national Parliament, and a Hindu-Mahomedan entente.

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