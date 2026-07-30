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Home / This day that year / Lord Irwin’s opportunity-II

Lord Irwin’s opportunity-II

Lahore, Friday, July 30, 1926

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Updated At : 03:13 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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WE have seen that the state of things of India was much worse on the day that Lord Reading left these shores than on the day, five years before, when he had assumed the reins of office. Since then, the position has grown steadily worse, especially in one respect, and that is the most vital in the life of a country like India. The inter-communal dissensions, which had progressively increased during Lord Reading’s regime, have assumed much more serious proportions since his departure, and today in certain parts of the country not only is there almost open warfare between Hindus and Muslims, but both society and civilisation appear to be on the verge of the dissolution. Mob violence, stray assaults on inoffensive and unsuspecting pedestrians, assaults on women, arson, plunder and similar atrocities are the order of the day, and not a week passes which does not add sensibly to the volume of these heinous and diabolical crimes. It is no mere coincidence that in this respect the province which is politically the most self-conscious in India has of late also been the sinner. That these dissensions are intimately connected with political conditions, and especially the policy underlying the Reforms, can, indeed, no longer admit of a moment’s doubt. All shades of opinion, Indian and European, are agreed on this point. The only difference is as regards the precise part of the Reforms policy which is responsible for the increasing tension between the two principal communities in India.

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